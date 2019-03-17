Breaking sad: Top city lawyer accidentally shoots son dead, police investigating

Top city lawyer Assa Nyakundi is currently held by police to aid in investigations into an incident where he claims to have accidentally shot and killed his 29-year-old son.

Nyakundi says he was trying to holster his firearm while in the car when he accidentally fired, shooting his son — who was with him — on the chest.

He rushed him to Aga Khan Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to a statement recorded at Muthaiga Police Station, Mr. Kibagedi and his son were heading home at 1am on Sunday from ICC Church on Mombasa Road and when he approached his house at Muthaiga North, he reached for his pistol to safeguard it.

In the process to holster it, he pulled the trigger shooting his son who was on the back seat.

Police have confiscated the firearm, which had 14 rounds of ammunition left after the incident.

Lawyer Assa Nyakundi Kibagedi currently being held at Muthaiga police station after shooting his 29 year old son 'accidentally' in his car. They were from the church. — Kenya West© (@KinyanBoy) March 17, 2019

STAREHE DIVISION, MUTHAIGA POLICE. SHOOTING/DEATH INCIDENT REPORT VIDE OB 34/17/03/2019AT 1530HRS.

IT OCCURED ON 17/3/2019 AT 0100 HRS AT MUTHAIGA NORTH AREA AND REPORTED BY ONE ASSA NYAKUNDI KIBAGEDI OF NYAKUNDI & COMPANY ADVOCATES AND MOBILE PHONE NO. 0722518790 THAT HE LEFT ICC CHURCH MOMBASA ROAD WHILE DRIVING HIS M/V KCE 753B TOYOTA AXIO WITH HIS SON NAMELY JOSEPH NYAKUNDI AGED 29YRS SEATED AT THE BACKSEAT. AS HE NEARED HIS HOUSE AT MUTHAIGA NORTH, NEAR THE JUDICIAL TRAINING INSTITUTE, AT ABOUT 0100 HRS, HE REACHED BACK TO RETRIEVE HIS GLOCK FIREARM SERIAL NUMBER GUZ 521 LOADED WITH 15 ROUNDS OF 9MM FROM THE RIGHT POUCH OF THE SAID MOTOR VEHICLE TO HOLSTER IT.

HE CLAIMED TO HAVE ACCIDENTALLY SHOT ONE ROUND FROM THE SAID FIREARM, HITTING HIS SON ON THE CHEST AND IMMEDIATELY RUSHED HIM TO AGA KHAN HOSPITAL WHERE HE WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD ON ARRIVAL. BOTH THE SCENES WERE VISITED BY STAPOL MUTHAIGA AND DCI STAREHE OFFICERS AND DOCUMENTED BY CSSS. THE REPORTEE WHO IS A CIVILIAN FIREARM HOLDER UNDER CERTIFICATE NO 521 HAS BEEN DETAINED TO ASSIST IN FURTHER INVESTIGATIONS. THE SAID FIREARM LOADED WITH 14 ROUNDS OF 9MM AND THE M/V HAVE BEEN KEPT AS EXHIBITS. THE BODY OF THE DECEASED IS AT AGA KHAN MORTUARY PENDING POST MORTEM. CASE PUI.