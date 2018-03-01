BREAKING SAD: High Court NULLIFIES Election Jubilee Rebel Hon Alfred Keter, Nandi Hills MP Sent Home

Controversial Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter on Thursday lost his parliamentary seat after a successful petition against his election.

Eldoret High Court judge George Kanyi Kimondo ruled that Keter’s election was marred with irregularities and illegalities and did not meet the threshold of a free and fair poll.

Specifically, Kimondo ruled that there was enough evidence which showed Keter deliberately campaigned after the expiry of the official deadline established by the IEBC.

In the August 8 General Election, Keter was declared the winner by IEBC with 28,923 votes against 13,872 garnered by independent candidate Benard Kibor Kitur who came second.

Kitur later moved to the court seeking to have the election results nullified on account of massive irregularities.