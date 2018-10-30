BREAKING Sad: Former Nairobi Town Clerk Hon John Gakuo ‘DIES In Prison’

Former Nairobi Town Clerk John Gakuo has died at Mbagathi Hospital in Nairobi. Gakuo was serving a three-year jail term for unprocedural procurement of cemetery land in Mavoko for the defunct Nairobi City Council. He died on Tuesday morning after he was rushed to hospital from Nairobi West Prisons where he was serving his sentence.

The former Town Clerk, alongside former Local Government PS Sammy Kirui, have been serving a three-year jail term since May this year over the Ksh.283 million Mavoko cemetery land scam.

Gakuo had appealed their sentence but in July 2018, the High Court declined their application to be released on bail pending the hearing and determination of their appeal.

In his ruling, Economic and Crimes Division Judge John Onyiego ruled that the appellants did not demonstrate that their appeal has high chances of success. In addition, the judge said he was not convinced that Gakuo’s alleged ill health was a justifiable reason.