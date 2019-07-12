Breaking sad: Employer stabbed to death over Ksh. 150 debt by a woman

Shock and grief engulfed residents of Bureti sub county in Kericho after a woman allegedly stabbed her employer over a Ksh.150 debt.

The 22-year-old woman who works as a tea picker in Kaborus village, Cheborge location is said to have fled the scene after the incident.

Kericho county police commander James Mugera on Friday identified the suspect as Jesca Chesang.

She had reportedly picked a quarrel with 62-year-old Joseph Kimutai Sang over her daily wages.

According to the police boss, the woman had gone to Mr. Sang to demand for Ksh. 150 that she was allegedly owed as her day’s wage.

When he failed to pay her, an argument ensued before she allegedly stabbed him with a knife in the back and fled.

Family members raised the alarm which attracted villagers who rushed to the scene only to find him with stab wounds.

They rushed him to AIC Litein Mission Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police officers have since launched a manhunt for the suspect.

The body of the deceased has been moved to the hospital mortuary.