Breaking: Reprieve for DCJ Mwilu as court rules no charges for abuse of office

A five judge bench has ruled that the deputy chief justice will not be charged with abuse of office.

Justices Hellen Omondi, William Musyoka, Mumbi Ngugi, Chacha Mwita and Francis Tuiyot said the DCJ can be undertaken through a criminal proceedings after completion of investigations by the relevant bodies.

The Judges further said that the DCJ is not immune from criminal prosecution under the Kenyan law.

The jury added that the office of the DPP acquired information about Mwilu’s bank accounts illegaly.

more to follow…