BREAKING: PS In Charge Youth Affairs Lilian Mbogo Presents Herself At The DCI For Questioning Over NYS LOOTING

Public Service-Youth Affairs Permanent secretary Lillian Mbogo has presented herself to police at the DCI headquarters in Nairobi for questioning

Word has it that due to her close ties with Statehouse she was spared the embarrassment of being arrested alongside Director General Richard Ndubai and Deputy Director General Captain Michuki who were arrested on Sunday night and held up at Muthaiga Police Station.

Lilian Mbogo Omollo hails from Embu county and is married to the Ochieng Oneko (Independence hero) family that has close ties with the first family according to super blogger Robert Alai, she therefore may be enjoying some preferential treatment.

The PS is also said to enjoy close friendship with former devolution CS Ann Waiguru who now is the governor Kirinyaga County.

More to follow…