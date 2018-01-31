BREAKING: Police Arrest Lawyer TJ Kajwang For Administering Raila Oath Of Office



Ruaraka MP Hon Tom Kajwang (Advocate and commissioner of oaths) has been arrested, a day after he administered oath of office to NASA leader Raila Odinga during swearing-in as the “People’s President” at Uhuru Park grounds.

Hon Kajwang an advocate of the high court of good standing for 28years qualifies to be a supreme court judge and that is why he was picked to administer the oath. He was at the heart of the much awaited swearing-in along with National Resistance Movement (NRM) General Miguna Miguna who acted as the supreme court registrar while senior counsel James Orengo witnessed.

Kajwang was behind Odinga as he took the oath with Miguna and Siaya Senator James Orengo beside the NASA leader.

The MP was arrested by Flying Squad officers outside Milimani law courts and asked to head to DCI headquarters.



It is not yet clear on what charges they will prefer but it is obvious he will be required to record a statement.

Other NRM leaders including Miguna Miguna, David Ndii among others are also said to be wanted by the police.

More to follow