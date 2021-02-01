BREAKING NEWS: Sonko arrested, to spend night at Gigiri police station

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko will spend Monday night at the Gigiri police station cells after being grilled over claims he and other government officials planned and executed chaos during the 2017 polls.

Police said the former governor will likely be charged, jointly with others, with at least additional seven counts of robbery with violence and five counts of assault.

One of the incidents took place at a kindergarten in Buruburu in 2019.

The case was investigated by DCI Buruburu and detectives recommended his prosecution.

Police are likely to ask for more days to detain Sonko on Tuesday when they present him before court as they investigate the cases.

Earlier, Sonko was summoned by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations detectives to record statements after interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho complained he had been wrongly accused as the planner and executor of the said chaos.

This came after his unsuccessful attempts to stop police from questioning him over the matter.

He had, through lawyer John Khaminwa, gone to the High Court to ask for orders to stop the planned grilling.

But Justice James Makau declined to issue the orders and instead listed the matter for hearing on February 28.

Police who had been waiting for him for the better part of the day called Khaminwa and told him he had 30 minutes to present Sonko or the former governor be arrested.

This forced Sonko and Khaminwa to drive there at about 3pm.

He went straight to the grilling room at the Directorate of Investigations.