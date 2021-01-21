Breaking News: ODM MP on the run after beating chief to near death

Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi is wanted by police after he allegedly beat up South East Alego Chief, Joseph Ogutu Onjala to near death.

According to the chief who is currently recuperating at a private hospital in Siaya town, Atandi and his bodyguards stormed his house on Wednesday night, January 20, and assaulted him, leaving him unconscious.

Atandi is said to have accused the chief of hiring locals to disrupt a ceremony in which he had presided over.

Earlier on Wednesday, the fiery politician had commissioned renovations of classrooms at Unna Primary school, Siaya County.

Afterword got around of the assault incident, angry locals pursued their MP which prompted him to seek refuge at Nyangoma police station.

While at the station, he recorded a statement alleging that his function had been disrupted by rowdy youth who wanted to harm him.

The reports were confirmed by Siaya County Commissioner Michael ole Tialal who noted that Chief Onjala’s assistant had also gone missing in mysterious circumstances.

This is not the first time the legislator is on the spot for an alleged assault case. In January 2019, reports indicated that he had allegedly assaulted a government officer.

Accompanied by a few men, Atandi reportedly stormed the County Director of Education’s office seeking the Director’s contact.

The officer present declined to give him the contact which prompted him to slap her on the face.