Breaking: Hon Mburu Mwangi arrested for looting Ksh. 27million CDF Funds

Lari MP Jonah Mburu Mwangi has been arrested.

The lawmaker was arrested on Friday September 4, 2020 alongside five other individuals.

Their arrest came shortly after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji approved the prosecution of the Lari MP and members of Lari Constituency Development Fund in respect of embezzlement of Ksh 27 million from the CDF kitty.

The DPP in a statement issued on Friday September 4, 2020 said that the lawmaker alongside other CDF officials directly and indirectly received Ksh 27,200, 375 in conflict of interest between the financial year 2017/2018, from businesses that traded with Lari NG-CDF.

The Lari CDF officials are Ayaan Mahadhi who is the funds account manager, Peter Mugo Mwangi who is the chairman Lari NG-CDF, Francis Gachoka Kamuyu who is the clerk of works in Lari, Paul Nyanjui Mucheru and Grace Muthoni Macharia.

According to DPP Haji, the companies used to trade with Lari Constituency NG-CDF are Claymug General Suppliers, Kienjeku textiles and Uniforms General Suppliers, Rumuli Limited, Ndemeki Limited, Kimondo and Sons General Suppliers among others.

The suspects are currently being held at Ethics and Anti-Corruption (EACC) headquarters. It is not yet known whether the MP will spend his weekend in police custody, or will be later in the day released awaiting his arraignment.