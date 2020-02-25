BREAKING: Narok senator Ledama Ole Kina arrested for inciting Maasai against Kalenjins, Kikuyus

Senator Ledama Ole Kina has been arrested shortly after leaving Royal Media Services.

The vocal senator who was arrested outside the Communication Centre’s gate said he was not worried about the arrest and caused a fracas after demanding that the officers allow him to remove his jacket before getting into the car.

“I have told you I’m ready, do not spoil my jacket, excuse me, let me stand and remove my jacket then I will sit in the middle, “He said.

He added before he was whisked into the waiting car: “A soldier dies once, a coward dies a thousand times”.

The senator who is facing charges of incitement has been taken to the Kilimani Police Station.

The senator hit the headlines after saying that Maa community has been sidelined and their plight needs to be addressed.

From “ghost” to rising star – meet Kenya’s first albino senator

He petitioned the BBI steering committee to solve the land issues in the Maasai-dominated areas such as Narok, so that the local people could maintain a steady income.

He argued that non-locals were buying land meant for agriculture and then selling the same to make huge profits.

He explained that non-locals could buy land for as low as Ksh.70,000 per acre then subdivide it and sell for a minimum of Ksh.350,000 per acre.

Olekina said that the practice was denying locals economic progress because the subdivided land cannot accommodate a huge population.

He also argued that pastoralists ended up restricted they cannot move to seek for pasture.