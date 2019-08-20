DRAMA: Police storm home of DP Ruto ally senator Cherargei, arrested for inciting Kalenjins against other communities

Nandi senator Samson Cherargei has been arrested.

Police, on Tuesday, surrounded the house of the Nandi Senator after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), summoned the legislator.

Senator Cherargei was expected to present himself for questioning over alleged hate speech remarks.

In a viral video doing rounds online, Hon Cherargei had called for the profiling of people who were talking ill of the deputy president.

The senator is shown declaring that any threats to Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid would be dealt with accordingly.

Hon Cherargei did not mince his words, as he put in black and white that people allied to the DP Ruto were currently profiling those opposed to his presidential bid, adding that such individuals would face their wrath when the appropriate time presented itself.



“Muendelee kutusi DP lakini mjue we are marking you and we are profiling you, ikifika wakati, tutawashughulikia”, loosely translating to, Keep on insulting the deputy president but just know that as part of his loyal supporters, we are marking and profiling all his detractors and at the opportune time, we will deal with all of you.

This was viewed as highly inflammatory, thereby explaining DCI’s move to bring the senator in for questioning.

“Wale watu wanaendelea kupiga vita naibu wa rais, we are profiling you. If you fight the DP you are fighting us, usifikiri deputy hana watu wake, sisi watu wake tuko hapa, loosely translating to, those of you who keep slating DP Ruto just know that we are putting down each of your profiles. Don’t be fooled into thinking that the DP doesn’t have his own foot-soldiers, we are right here,” he added.

The video went viral, with the majority of Kenyans calling for the immediate arrest of the senator, over what they termed to be incitement.



