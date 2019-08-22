Breaking: Naivasha court issues warrant of arrest against Tabitha Karanja

Naivasha court has issued a search & arrest warrant to detectives who are seeking Keroche Breweries owners Tabitha Karanja and her husband Joseph Karanja.

In her defence, Tabitha said that she has complied with all tax requirements and she was being targeted by her competitors.

“As a local company, we have gone through numerous challenges as a result of which mostly has been castigated by our competitors and it’s my plea as a homegrown investor to be supported for our tireless efforts in building a Kenyan story of self-determination, resilience and a belief in ourselves,” she says in a statement sent to newsrooms.

In recent time, the government has gone after Sportpesa, billionaire Humphrey Kariuki and now Keroche in multi-billion tax evasion cases. Ironically, Sportpesa was awarded the leading taxpayer for three consecutive years between 2016 and 2017. So what changed? And where was KRA when these companies were accumulating such colossal amounts of money?

Sportpesa was recently forced to cancel all sponsorship deals in Kenya after the govt ground its operations. Hundreds of Kenyans are also at risk of losing their jobs if the company does not resume business soon.