BREAKING: Murder suspect Jowie released from prison

Joe Irungu alias Jowie, the primary suspect in the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani has been released on a KSh.2 million cash bail.

Jowie, as he is popularly known, will however be required to report to the chief’s office at his parent’s Nakuru home every month, according to the bail terms.

The court has also forbidden him from talking about the ongoing case anywhere including on his social media platforms.

While granting him bail, Justice James Wakiaga noted that key witnesses who were under witness protection had already testified and would not be affected by his release.

Jowie, who has been in remand since September 2018, had filed a bail application on November 21, 2019 claiming he was suffering at the Kamiti Maximum Prison.

He pleaded with the court to consider the time he has already been in custody and free him.

The suspect, whose previous bail applications have been denied, further sought to assure the court that if released “I have no intent to go anywhere.”

“My second accused (Jacque Maribe) was granted bail and she never absconded court. I deserve the same,” he said.

Maribe was freed on bail in October 2018, with the court denying Jowie bail on grounds that he was a flight risk and was likely to intimidate witnesses.

In December 2019, Jowi had been moved from the Kamiti Maximum prison to the Manyani Maximum Prison in Voi under mysterious circumstances.

According to sources at Kamiti Maximum Prison where Jowie has been held for the past year, the unceremonious transfer was effected after he was allegedly found with contraband.

However, speaking to the Nation, Jowie’s mother – Anastacia – expressed concern over the move saying “It’s like they want to do something to him.”

“The prison officer says it’s a normal transfer but our lawyer says he has never heard of something like that,” she said.