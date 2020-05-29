Breaking: More than 150 Police officers left stranded in Lokman forest with no food, water, nothing !

Hy.Have something need you to share and retweet @IG NPS, DIG KENYA POLICE, NPSC, IPOA and KNCHR kindly. Mpre than 150 junior police officers are stranded in Lokman forest with no food, water or means of coming out.

Here is an SOS signal they sent out begging for a rescue mission;

We are junior police officers in Nakuru county, since 4am today morning, we were deployed at Mauche area bordering olposimoru and Narok to push out illegal farmers, herders and illegal loggers from the lokman forest but unfortunately after the whole day’s work without food nor water, the operation commander under the command of Mr. Tito kilonzo Nakuru county police commander left about a hundred police officers stranded in Mauche police station compound with no water, food nor somewhere to lodge awaiting tomorrow’s unknown fate.. currently officers are sleeping on dewed grass helplessly due to the tiredness of job the whole day. Kindly forward wherever you can to save the situation..