BREAKING: Male Teacher Suspect In The Moi Girls Rape Incident, Ordered To Take DNA Tests

A male teacher at troubled Moi Girls’ School has been plunged into trouble after detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) ordered him to take DNA tests, in connection with the rape incident.

A teacher, who the media may not mention for security reasons, was ordered by DCI to take tests in what is now a wide spreading investigation into unveiling the faces of rape at the City School.

The man, a key suspect, is equally said to have, jointly with others, raped the girl on Saturday night inside her dormitory, and the DNA test will either place him at the scene of crime or exonerate him.

Such tests normally allow forensic experts to compare the profile of a suspect against the evidence of bodily fluids found on the victim.

Rape hiding

The police order, came as shocking details emerged of how the teenage victim spent four hours sprawled on the floor of her hostel cubicle, alone, terrified and bleeding, after being raped by a man who was among a group of three who attacked terrified students right inside their dormitories.

Although other students raised the alarm, the school principal and the matrons did not respond to the incident until morning, when the victim was found on the cubicle floor, the Nation has learnt.

The students said that their colleague, a 15-year old Form 2, was raped at the Elgon Hostel at around 2am while two other students were assaulted by unknown persons.

Despite the students knocking several times on the matron’s door, they said, she responded only at 5am hours after the intruder had left.

“Three men entered the cubicle shared by four girls. One girl managed to escape unhurt. The men then attempted to rape two other girls but they escaped, although they were beaten. One attacker managed to rape one of the girls,” the students recounted.

