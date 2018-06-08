BREAKING: Machakos Governor Mutua Election NULLIFIED, IEBC Ordered To Conduct Fresh Elections

Court Of Appeal has NULLIFIED Election of Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua. Former Kathian MP and the NASA candidate hon Wavinya Ndeti appealed the ruling of the High Court that had upheld Mutua’s victory. Justice Ouko ordered IEBC to conduct fresh elections as soon as possible.

Governor Mutua confirmed he will be moving to the Supreme Court to appeal the decision. Mutua wa sinema also confirmed he will be in the presidential ballot come 2022.

Many pundits had indicated that the nullification was necessary to offer a test to NASA and Jubilee handshake arrangments. Mutua is an emerging Kingpin while Kalonzo Musyoka is the reigning kingpin HOWEVER Prof Kivutha Kibwana is the real deal especially beyond Ukambani given his performance as governor Makueni County.