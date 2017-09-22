BREAKING: IEBC Legal Director Resigns, Was In Raila List of Criminals That Rigged for Uhuru

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Director of Legal and Corporate Affairs has offered to retire days to the repeat presidential election slated for October 26.

Praxedes Tororey, has offered to withdraw two days after the Supreme Court indicted the commission for bungling the August 8 General Election.

She was among senior officials that the National Super Alliance (NASA) has been pushing to be removed

IEBC changed the fresh election date from October 17 to 26, to ensure the new poll conforms to the law and election regulations as ordered by the Supreme Court.

“There is no doubt that the judgment impacts the election operations and in particular technology to be deployed,” IEBC stated on Thursday pledging to issue further details today (Friday)