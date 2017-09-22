BREAKING: IEBC Legal Director Resigns, Was In Raila List of Criminals That Rigged for Uhuru

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Director of Legal and Corporate Affairs has offered to retire days to the repeat presidential election slated for October 26.
Praxedes Tororey, has offered to withdraw two days after the Supreme Court indicted the commission for bungling the August 8 General Election.
She was among senior officials that the National Super Alliance (NASA) has been pushing to be removed
IEBC changed the fresh election date from October 17 to 26, to ensure the new poll conforms to the law and election regulations as ordered by the Supreme Court.
“There is no doubt that the judgment impacts the election operations and in particular technology to be deployed,” IEBC stated on Thursday pledging to issue further details today (Friday)
Comments
ni mimi says
What is Chiloba waiting for?
Anonymous says
Chilobas,muhatis,kassaits,et al of this world must fall before we embrace 26th October.
Zea says
I aplaud her no need to be embarrased before vacating good luck in wherever you head to.
jumaa arogo says
fuata nyayo mr cheloba
Anonymous says
Khalwaleist says
Why is Chiloba still clinging to o is he servers?Tobiko must arrest him to facilitate the opening of the servers.
agalomba says
chiloba anangoja timtumie nyuki ama nini
Anonymous says
lisutsa agalomba says
chiloba must pack off and walk away immediately ama we sent him bees