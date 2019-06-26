Breaking: Starehe MP Hon Jaguar arrested for inciting jobless youth to kill Chinese hawkers in the city

Starehe member of parliament Charles Kanyi aka Jaguar has been arrested outside parliament building.

The mp had threatened to deport all Chinese and other foreigners trading in the country has continued to caused jitters not only in Kenya but also outside the country.

Jaguar has declared that he will personally deport all foreigners conducting trade in his constituency including Gikomba Market.

His remarks have not augured well with the Tanzanian government before the summon. Speaking from his backyard on Monday, Jaguar lamented that foreigners had taken up most opportunities meant for the locals.

“We are not talking about six Chinese nationals. We are talking of hundreds of foreigners who work here (Kenya). I give the government 24 hours to evict these foreigners lest I, being a representative of this area, go into their shops, beat them and send them all the way to the airport,” he said

More to follow…