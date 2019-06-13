Breaking sad: Hon Fatuma Gedi beaten badly inside parliament by Hon Kassim, punched in the cheek

Wajir Woman Representative Fatuma Gedi was on Thursday morning left blooded after she was assaulted by Wajir East MP Rashid Kassim.

Gedi was left with a bloody mouth after the morning incident in Parliament precincts in a reportedly unprovoked attack by Kassim.

Witnesses said Kassim accused Gedi – who sits in the Budget Committee – of failing to allocate money for his constituency.



A brief argument ensued resulting in Kassim punching Gedi, according to Nairobi News who spoke to Ms. Gedi at Parliament Police Station where she recorded the statement.

Ms Gedi accused him of leaving his constituency out of the budgetary allocation.

“I was just walking with my colleague Ms Wanga when he accosted me and started calling me stupid and within minutes he punched me on the cheek,” Ms Gedi said.

According to a Senator who witnessed the assault, Ms. Gedi explained that during a recent Budget Committee visit to Wajir County, there was public participation.

She noted that priorities were factored in to determine how funds would be allocated.

“I told him that Wajir county was only allocated Ksh.100million and we had to allocate money to only areas of priority to the region like water and roads but he told me that is nonsense,” Ms Gedi added.