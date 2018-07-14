Breaking: Hon Ben Chumo And 20 Others Arrested Over Corruption At Kenya Power

Former Kenya Power MD Ben Chumo, current MD Ken Tarus, company secretary Beatrice Messo among 12 staff arrested over corruption at the utility. 33 suppliers too to be charged on Monday as DPP approves case

Ben Chumo, former Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) managing director has been arrested.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Chumo and two other officials are suspected to have engaged in economic crimes.

“They are to be charged with conspiring to commit an offense of economic crime namely fraudulent acquisition of public property, aiding commission of a felony, abuse of office, willful failure to comply with the law relating to procurement among other charges,” DCI said on Twitter.

A statement from the Director of Public Prosecutions further revealed that two files implicated the KPLC officials in scandals involving awarding of tenders and contracts.

The management is accused of colluding with individuals to purchase faulty transformers worth Ksh.4.6billion.

