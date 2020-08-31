Breaking: Hon Aisha Jumwa denies looting Ksh.19M, freed by Court on Ksh.2M cash bail

A Mombasa court has freed Malindi MP Hon Aisha Jumwa on Ksh. 2million cash bail after she denied misappropriating Ksh.19million of the County Development Fund (CDF).

Hon Jumwa surrendered to police on Sunday afternoon following a directive from Mombasa Chief Magistrate Edna Nyaloti for her to appear in court.

During her arraignment at a Mombasa court today Monday, Hon Jumwa was also given the option of paying Ksh.5million bond for her release.

Mombasa Chief Magistrate Edna Nyaloti also reduced bond for Jumwa’s co-accused from Ksh.10million to Ksh.2million with an alternative of Ksh.500,000 cash bail.

The six co-accused are Wachu Omar Abdalla (Malindi CDF Account Manager), Kennedy Otieno Onyango Bernard Riba Kai, Sophia Saidi Charo and Margaret Faith Kalume who are members of the Malindi Tender Evaluation Committee as well as Robert Katana Wanje a Director of Multserve Contractors Limited.

They have been charged with 13 offenses including forgery, fraud in procurement and money laundering.

The case will be mentioned on September 21.