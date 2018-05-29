Breaking: HIGH COURT suspends 25 sections of Computer Misuse and Cyber crime Act 2018

HIGH COURT suspends 25 sections of Computer Misuse and Cyber crime Act 2018 that was recently signed into law by President Uhuru Kenyatta, which would have seen social media users jailed for 20 years.

The temporary order is a win for freedom of expression, 25 sections of the new law stand suspended

The order was given by high court judge Chacha Mwita after an application filed by Bloggers Association of Kenya (BAKE).

The bloggers argue that the law curtails freedom of expression and muzzles its members.

BAKE in its suit papers says that the state in coming up with the new law is attempting to bring back laws which were previously declared unconstitutional through the back door with sole intent of punishing free expression.

In the past state used criminal libel to punish journalist but it was declared unconstitutional and nullified in February 2017.