BREAKING: Governor Sonko arraigned in court, DPP opposes bail

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has been arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts over irregular procurement and payment of over Ksh.357 million.

Appearing before Anti-Corruption Court Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti, Sonko was charged alongside eight other Nairobi County Government officers believed to have benefited from the irregular procurement.

The Governor and his co-accused were charged with various graft related charges including conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption, failure to comply with procurement laws, conflict of interest, abuse of office and unlawful acquisition of public property.

They were also charged with deceiving principal, money laundering and acquisition of proceeds of crime.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Also charged in the case is Web Tribe Limited, ROG Security Limited, Hardi Enterprises Limited and Toddy Civil Engineering Limited and their directors. The said companies are believed to have benefited from funds irregularly acquired from the Nairobi County Government.