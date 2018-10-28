Breaking: GAA Managing Director Chebitwey Arrested by DCI Police over 2.5B Scandal

Detectives arrested former Government Advertising Agency (GAA) Director Dennis Chebitwey on Saturday over the Sh2.5 billion scandal at the organisation.

Police apprehended Mr Chebitwey in Nairobi’s Mountain View estate after a day-long search.

The former GAA boss was driven to the headquarters of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations on Kiambu Road for interrogation.

He will spend the night in police cells.

“We finally have him. We are going for the others,” said a detective involved in the search for the suspects.

Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji earlier approved the prosecution of 22 suspects over the Sh2.5 billion scandal at the agency.

The first to be arrested was Lugari member of parliament Ayub Savula who is accused of fraudulently obtaining Sh122 million from the agency.

Mr Savula was arrested at Pronto Restaurant on Kimathi Street, within the Nairobi central business district, on Friday evening and was locked up at Muthaiga Police Station.