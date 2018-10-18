BREAKING: Former Sports CS Dr Wario, Legend Kipchoge Keino Arrested over Corruption

Former Sports CS who is currently serving as Kenya’s ambassador to Austria Dr Hassan Wario and athletics legend Kipchoge Keino have been arrested after they turned themselves to police over Rio Olympics scandal.

Also arrested were former director of administration Haron Komen and former finance officer Patrick Kimithi Nkabu in the sports ministry.

The four had reported to the Directorate of Criminal Infestations (DCI) headquarters at about 5:30 am following the order by Anti-Corruption Court magistrate Douglas Ogoti who on Monday directed them to present themselves DCI by 6 am Thursday, failure to which warrants of arrest would be issued. They were accompanied by lawyer Cecil Miller

Dr Wario jetted back from Vienna last evening ahead in order to beat the deadline set by the DCI, Legend Kip Keino also just arrived from Mexico on Tuesday.

After arriving at DCI they were taken in for processing with their fingerprints being taken before they were informed they were under arrest.

They will be presented to court on Friday morning at 8:30am to take a plea, Lawyer Miller is said to be working for them to be released on police bond.

Dr Wario will be facing six counts of abuse of office while Kipchoge Keino will face one count.

According to prosecution files, Dr Wario improperly conferred a benefit to six individuals by financing their travel to the Rio Olympics, leading to loss of public funds amounting to Sh5, 846,346.

Dr Wario is alleged to have awarded a benefit of Sh1, 506,391 each to Mr Adan Omar Enow and James Gitau Singh. Mr Richard Bura and Ms Monica Sairo were allegedly paid Sh 918, 391 each while Eunice Kerich and Samuel Njuguna Sh498, 391 each too.

The legend Kipchoge Keino, is accused of allocating his son Ian Kipchoge Keino Sh2.5 million for air ticket and allowances during the 2016 Olympics.

The prosecution said Nkabu failed to comply with guidelines on the management of public funds that led to misuse of Sh22, 540,800 while Komen allegedly authorized unlawful payment in excess of Sh15.3 million as allowances to the members of the Kenyan team.

This is another of the high flying corruption cases being championed by the bad ass duo; DPP Noordin Haji and DCI George Kinoti