Breaking: DP Ruto ally Hon David Kimosop arrested at JKIA over Kimwarer and Arror dams scandal

Former KVDA Managing Director David Kimosop has been arrested at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) as he attempted to return into the country.
Mr Kimosop is among the suspects DPP Noordin Haji had named on Monday to have been involved in the illegal payment of Sh19 billion to Italian company CMC di Ravenna.
Mr Kimosop evaded arrest on Monday because he was on a trip o Kinshasa, DRC. His lawyers told Magistrate Douglas Ogot that he would return in the weekend.
Anonymous says
Ruto and murkomen should apologize to Kenyan for saying no money was lost hoodwinking Kenyan
Anonymous says
Ruto should record a statement and tell Kenyans what he knows coz he said only 7billion was lost???? Mr dam how did u know the figure u claim to know and it is 21 billion that was stolen
Anonymous says
Ruto before u talk think twice Ur everywhere tanga tangaring talking to much about development yet on the other hand Ur just looting now will see what u will tell raia u were left with an egg on Ur face
Anonymous says
What role model are Akina ruto rotich setting to people in public offices and Kenyan they should be jailed
Anonymous says
And who has said that any money was lost? Leave Ruto alone