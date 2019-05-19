Breaking: DPP orders release of Ex sports CS Echesa , Senator Malala from police custody

The director of public prosecution Norrdin Haji has ordered for the release of Kakamega senator cleophas Malala and former sports CS Rashid Echesa

The two were arrested this week over Matungu clashes which led to death of more than 11 people.

In a statement issued Sunday evening, the DPP said investigations into the matter are incomplete and evidence is insufficient, hence, the four; Echesa, Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, MP Justus Murunga and MCA Libinus Odour be released.

“After discussions with the Inspector General, it is clear that investigations are at an advanced stage but incomplete. The evidence so far gathered does not meet the requisite threshold. Consequently, I have directed the DCI through the IG to have the Matungu brutal killings thoroughly investigated and the resultant files submitted to my office for perusal and directions,” said the DPP.

The four politicians are, however, required to report to police on Monday.

“In the meantime, I further direct that the suspects be forthwith released on p52 pending the said investigations and the report back to police on Monday at 10am,” added DPP Haji.