BREAKING DRAMA: Governor Obado arrested with his four children in Kisii, driven to EACC headquarters Nairobi

Migori Governor Okoth Obado and his four children were today (Wednesday) morning arrested after surrendering to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) offices in Kisii for questioning over the alleged embezzlement of over Ksh.73 million public funds.

The five arrived at the station around 7am and were driven under tight security to Nairobi where they are expected to be questioned at the EACC headquarters and thereafter be presented to court to face charges of corruption.

The family confirmed they did not record any statement and were also not presented with any charge sheet in Kisii, hence are most likely to be charged in Nairobi.

More to follow