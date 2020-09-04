Breaking: DPP Noordin Haji orders arrest of Tharaka Nithi county governor Muthomi Njuki over corruption relating to sh.34million

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has ordered the prosecution of Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki and other county officials over a Sh34.9 million tender awarded irregularly.

According to a statement released by the office of the DPP on Friday September 4, 2020, the tender was for the supply, installation and commissioning of a solid waste incinerator.

The DPP said seven companies, many of which were associated with Njuki, put in bids for the tender.

Westomaxx, which submitted fraudulent documents, won the tender.

Haji said the project was procured without an environmental impact assessment.