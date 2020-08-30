BREAKING: DP Ruto’s top ally Hon Aisha Jumwa arrested over 19M NGCDF scandal

Deputy President William Ruto ally the Malindi MP Hon Aisha Jumwa has been arrested over the misappropriation of Ksh19 million national government constituency development fund (NGCDF).

Hon Jumwa was arrested after she surrendered at the Port Police Station, she is set to be arraigned in Court on Monday, August 31.

Hon Jumwa failed to appear in a Mombasa Court on Friday as police arraigned six of her co-accused over alleged misappropriation of funds in the CDF kitty.

Her lawyer, Danstan Omari, told the court that his client could not appear in court as she is sick.

Mombasa Law Courts Chief Magistrate lady Edna Nyaloti ordered that the MP appears physically in court on Monday, August 31.

On Thursday, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji ordered the arrest of the lawmaker alongside Malindi CDF Committee members, the CDF account manager and the director of Multserve Contractors Limited, a company that allegedly irregularly received Ksh19 million for the construction of the Malindi sub-county education office after a flawed tendering process.

The DPP said that out of the Ksh19 million transferred to the company, Ksh2.5 million was illegally transferred to Hon Jumwa, which amounts to conflict of interest.

“Evidence showed that Hon. Aisha Jumwa Karisa Katana concealed the said sums, being proceeds of crime, through depositing an installment towards the purchase of an apartment situated on L.R No. 2/289, along Argwings Kodhek Road in Nairobi, ” said Haji.

The six suspects arraigned on Friday pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiring to commit graft and money laundering and were released on a Ksh10 million bond or Ksh5 million cash bail each.