BREAKING: DP Ruto wingman ex CS Rashid Echesa ARRESTED

Police detectives have arrested the former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa.
The details regarding his arrest is yet to be confirmed.
Echesa was arrested on Thursday and taken to the DCI Headquarters located in Kiambu Road.
His vehicles have also been impounded including a Range Rover.
Echesa was fired in March 2019 by president Uhuru Kenyatta from sports docket replacing him with the current CS Ambassador Amina Mohammed.
More to follow…
Comments
Anonymous says
gava shud deal with real issues…solve masses problems….
look shenzi/njinga 844 teachers how they killed students….common Kenyans killings others……
how come 18yrs latter after kanu was swept from power….Kenyans are facing same problems………..
BBI cannot solve this problems…..since for elite while prro children die and attend poorly built and pit latrines skuls….
time we have standard class room,dining,dormitory ,kitchen,offices ,toilets,bathrooms ,beds,class seat/desk etc for our primary and secondary skuls..
———————————————————-
Kakamega teachers had reserved one staircase for themselves.
Thursday February 13 2020
According to Mr Nyamboki, preliminary investigations indicate that teachers at the school had restricted pupils to using only one of the two staircases in the building and reserved the other for themselves.
Anonymous says
true….gas and solar is way to go….
where do millions go in gava skuls and nothing changes…wakora
there is no environment conservation if skuls continue to use firewood for cooking and heating bathing water………..
Anonymous says
why shud the busy bodies make news just cause of minor matter………this is democratic nation………dci or whatever are called shud just call him and have an appointment with him……..ii ujinga na ushenzi imezidi………..back to kanu era……
one day watalipa…….
Anonymous says
read upuzi wa gava…
————————————
The government made it hard for us to forgive Moi by appointing Wagalla massacre perpetrator to head the TJRC,” Kitur, who was expelled in his second year at the University of Nairobi said.
Anonymous says
“Moi’s era was not a peaceful era and Kenya was not united. Moi intensified tribal division as a ruling tactic,” Njogu said.
Anonymous says
“It is okay for ODM leader Raila Odinga to forgive Moi. He has everything he needs. He was a prime minister, he is wealthy. Ask the poor people who sacrificed their lives if they want to forgive Moi. Some died and were forgotten. Others became alcoholics, their lives and families destroyed,” Kitur said
Anonymous says
BBI , we were told , will bring back “the good old days ” of Nyayo. That’s in addition to securing high profile positions for the reigning nobility and thier princes.
Anonymous says
There was nothing good about Moi. He was a brutal dictator, a despot, a tyrant, an abuser of human rights of others. He jailed, maimed, detained and exiled thousands of our own citizens. He stole billions of our money to enrich himself, his family and cronies. He was an evil man. God will decide if to welcome his soul in heaven or to send it to satan’s hell.
Anonymous says
Moi also decimated profitable state corporations like
KMC,Kicomi,Rivatex, farmer co-operatives and many more
Anonymous says
NO FORGIVENESS
‘Don’t force me to forgive Moi’ – Nyayo House detainee
A former Nyayo House detainee has dismissed demands that he should forgive departed former president Daniel arap Moi.
Tirop Kitur, who was held at the infamous torture chambers in June 1986, added that it is unfair to ask former detainees to forgive the former president.
“It is okay for ODM leader Raila Odinga to forgive Moi. He has everything he needs. He was a prime minister, he is wealthy. Ask the poor people who sacrificed their lives if they want to forgive Moi. Some died and were forgotten. Others became alcoholics, their lives and families destroyed,” Kitur, a former commissioner with the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights said.
Raila said he was a victim of one of the late and former President Daniel Moi’s mistakes, but decided to forgive and move forward.He Raila was among politicians who were arrested and detained for organising a political rally without a permit in 1990.
Kitur added that past government efforts have shown that it is not serious about forgiveness and healing.
“Why are we being forced to forgive Moi? The government made it hard for us to forgive Moi by appointing Wagalla massacre perpetrator to head the TJRC,” Kitur, who was expelled in his second year at the University of Nairobi said.
Kitur was speaking during an interactive session at PAWA254 on Wednesday. The session brought together former political detainees during Moi’s 24-year reign.
Kenyan linguist Kimani Njogu who criticised efforts to paint the former leader as a peacemaker.
“Moi’s era was not a peaceful era and Kenya was not united. Moi intensified tribal division as a ruling tactic,” Njogu said.
Kitur was arrested alongside former secretary general of Release Political Prisoners Karimi Nduthu in June 1986 after almost four months of a cat-and-mouse chase with the police.
He was thereafter held at Nyayo House for 18 days before both were arraigned in a Naivasha court on charges of sedition and destruction of property.
Although he was sent to jail for 15 years – eight years for sedition and seven years for property destruction – Kitur only served six years at the Naivasha Maximum Prison.
Moi’s death has divided Kenyans on his legacy with his supporters pointing to the stability of Kenya as an island of peace in a sea of chaos in the Eastern African region.
His opponents have however dismissed the plaudits as efforts to revise history and sanitise the former president’s reign that was marked by human rights violations and corruption.
Anonymous says
What is heaven? If Moi with all his load of sins will be allowed into heaven, then why bother going to church? Then it means God will forgive us all and let us into heaven!
Anonymous says
The Nyayo era used cid for dirty jobs whether or not echesa is for ruto does not warrant any arbitrary arrest
Anonymous says
CHRISTIANITY HAS BEEN CONTROL MECHANISM BROUGHT TO AFRICA BY THE EUROPEAN COLONIAL MASTERS TO BRAINWASH THE LOCAL NATIVES TO BE OBEDIENT AND DARE NOT CHALLENGE THE NEW MASTERS!
Moi carried FIMBO ya NYAYO wherever he went; except inside some Church! Fimbo (Arungu) is a protective weapon used in self defense or to attack an opponent! To Moi’s regime, every powerless Kenyan citizen became a potential enemy to be dealt with as a SNAKE! People usually kill snakes using FIMBO or “ARUNGU”!
The Moi regime treated those Kenyans with different views from his own views with vicious brutality. As man who, apparently, went to church carrying a BIBLE, a HYMN book and had a dedicated spiritual advisor, the late President Moi and his lieutenants would have chosen to have a peaceful conversations with his Kenyan opponents to iron out their differences in some BARAZA settings, instead of DEMANDING TOTAL OBEDIENCE and doling out vicious violence to his opposing victims at NYAYO HOUSE! I believe this is what Jesus Christ Son of God would have done! TALK TO HIS OPPONENTS!
One detainee, Koigi Wamwere, sought for meetings with the late Daniel Moi. Instead, Koigi was met with violence and detention based on trumped up and FALSE charges directed at him and his family by this God fearing, Church attending, Bible, Hymn book and FImbo ya Nyayo carrying vicious human!
Due to the reign of terror, OVERTLY doled out and promised to Kenyans, while simultaneously allowing PLUNDER and massive transfer of the Kenyan National wealth into hands foreign elites and a handful well connected local elites, Kenya was turned into a BANANA republic now controlled with MASSIVE FOREIGN DEBTS!
The massive and one of the largest slums on PLANET EARTH , KIBERA, was erected during the Moi regime. This is the open air jail which houses millions of poor struggling Kenyan young people and their families!
HOW DOES A victim BEGIN TO FORGIVE A REGIME RESPONSIBLE FOR SUCH ANTI-HUMAN ACTIVITIES, particularly, when the current ruling cartels continue to embrace to continue this style of human subjugation? Whose peace of mind is being accomplished here when 99.9% of Kenyan citizens are not ECONOMICALLY AT PEACE??
Anonymous says
THE GREATEST LIE EVER TOLD !
Saying that the Moi Regime put an emphasis on educating Kenyans, thus gave rise to the best edited Kenyan both at home and in DIASPORA was a colossal BLANTANT LIE BY DEPUTY PRESIDENT at BURIAL AT KABARAK!
The university of Nairobi became a both WAR ZONE and. a POLICE STATE, with students and professors being spied on by CID and SPECIAL BRANCH, arrested and brutalized by the GSU on orders and DIRECTION OF THE MOI REGIME!
Why did Titus Adungosi, a university student, have to die in jail? Why did many Kenyan youths at all the institution of Higher learning in Kenya have to die or flee abroad for their dear lives??
Here some of DP RUTO EMBELLISHMENTS, PARTICULARLY, ON EDUCATION:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TO1faR43FOo
DP RUTO IS A PATHOLOGICAL LIAR WHO MUST NOT BE ALLOWED TO BE CONTROL OF KENYA! THIS SPEECH IS SCARY!