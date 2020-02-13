BREAKING: DP Ruto wingman ex CS Rashid Echesa ARRESTED

Police detectives have arrested the former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa.

The details regarding his arrest is yet to be confirmed.

Echesa was arrested on Thursday and taken to the DCI Headquarters located in Kiambu Road.

His vehicles have also been impounded including a Range Rover.

Echesa was fired in March 2019 by president Uhuru Kenyatta from sports docket replacing him with the current CS Ambassador Amina Mohammed.

More to follow…