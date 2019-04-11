Kenya Today

BREAKING: DP Ruto dog Hon Sudi summoned at NCIC over hate speech

I am already here at National Cohesion and Integration Commission headquarters after I was summoned to appear before the commission. I guess I am being called upon to clarify my recent comments I made about a certain community.

  1. DO NOT ARREST AND SILENCE THESE TRIBAL HATE PROMOTERS!

    LET THEM SPEAK SO THAT KENYAN CITIZENS CAN KNOW WHO THEY ARE AND WHAT THEY ARE ALL ABOUT!! IT IS BETTER TO FOR KENYANS TO EXPOSE THE CONTROL FREAKS WHO PROMOTE VIOLENCE WHILE PROFITING FROM SUCH DIVISIONS THAN HAVE THEM GET ACCESS THEIR INTENDED VICTIMS UNDETECTED!

    UNSOLVED POLITICAL ASSASSINATIONS IN KENYA HAVE BEEN CARRIED OUT BY WOLVES WHO HIDE BEHIND INNOCENT TRIBAL COMMUNITIES!!

    YES!! IT IS THAT YOU IDIOT…..YOU SAID IT!!! YOU MUST CLARIFY……

