Breaking: DNA tests confirms Hon Murunga is the BIOLOGICAL Father of Ms Wangui kids, he POURED INSIDE !

DNA Test has confirmed that the late Matungu MP Justus Murunga is the father of one of two children a woman, Agnes Wangui, claimed to have had with him.

Agnes Wangui told the court that the late MP had already bought land for her in Karen in Nairobi where he was in the process of building for her and their two children a house.



Her latest claims have brought a fresh twist to the saga around Murunga’s funeral, which was stopped by the court before he was later buried.

“Before his death, he intimated that he would settle us in Karen where he had bought land and settle down with me and our children. He wanted to formalise our union before making it known to his family and wanted it done in accordance with Agikuyu marriage customs,” Wangui said.



Although the widows said they have no problem with Wangui’s request to have DNA samples extracted from the MP’s body, they maintained that they do not know her or her children and that instead of contacting them, she filed the case that has painted them in bad light.

But Wangui accused the widows of lying that she had not made attempts to contact them, stating that they ignored her and sent a stranger to negotiate with her when they had agreed on a meeting to have the matter settled.

Through lawyer Dunstan Omari, Wangui said she met Murunga in 2012 and began a romantic relationship which bore the two children in 2013 and 2017.