BREAKING: Detectives arrests most wanted criminals in Kenya

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives on Wednesday arrested one of the most wanted suspects in the country.

Kelson Lienga alias Kevin Lienga was apprehended in Kawangware after being on the run for over two years.

One of the most #wanted suspect;Kelson Lienga alias Kevin Lienga was today arrested in Kawangware by @DCI_Kenya Detectives.The suspect is connected to a series of crimes in western including robbery w/violence & defilement. Suspect in lawful custody awaiting arraignment in court. pic.twitter.com/Qq6obQFciG — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) May 15, 2019

DCI stated that Lienga was involved in a series of robberies and serious assaults including one in Sabatia where he chopped off the leg of one of his victims.

He was arrested, taken to court, tried and convicted in absentia to 20 years after failing to attend court on judgment day.

DCI also added that the suspect, on February 26, 2019, and April 10, 2019, was involved in a spate of robberies including one which a 14-year-old girl was defiled.

The detective agency claimed that the suspect was directly linked to all these crimes and has been at large ever since he failed to attend court.

In another case, DCI detectives on Wednesday recovered a Czeska pistol that had been reported stolen from the Ruai Police Station in January 2019.

The gun was fished out of a pit latrine belonging to 49-year-old Lydia Njeri Mwangi.

DCI stated that acting on a tip-off, they were able to recover the gun that was loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition.