Breaking: DCI orders for arrest of Controversial talent manager Joe Mwangi

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has issued a warrant of arrest for child star Wendy Waeni’s former manager.

Joseph Mwangi Nduta alias Joe is wanted by authorities in connection with forgery and issuing threats to the girl’s mother Magdalene Mbele.

Mwangi has been asked to report to the DCI offices in Nairobi.

Wendy Waeni is a Kenyan contortionist who has performed for audiences around the world and two African Presidents Uhuru Kenyatta and Paul Kagame.

Her former manager came under pressure following allegations that he stole from the child and her mother.

During an interview on Citizen TV’s JKL show, Waeni alleged that she had not received a single penny for her performances over the past five years.

The manager however rubbished the allegations and accused her of ‘reading from a script.’

He further accused the mother of mismanaging funds they had received from her performance in Rwanda.

The mother rejected his claims saying Mwangi only gave her a little money from what he got from prominent individuals to help Waeni.

“During our trip to Rwanda, President Paul Kagame gave me Ksh.500,000 to support Wendy’s talent, I shared the money with Joe by giving him Ksh.200,000 but he still demanded for more,” she said.