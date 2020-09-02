BREAKING: CS Matiang’i names 9 Kenyans alleged to be financing Terrorism, to be executed soon?

Interior CS Fred Matiangi has released names of nine Kenyans linked to financing terrorism in Kenya. He ordered their accounts frozen.

“I order the freezing of funds and property of the following individuals and entities,” Matiangi said.

1. Halima Adan Ali

2. Waleed Ahmed Zein

3. Sheikh Guyo Gorsa Boru

4. Mohammed Abdi Ali (Abu Fidaa)

5. Nusciba Mohammed Haji

6. Abdimajit Adan Hassan

7. Mohammed Ali Abi

8. Muktar Ibrahim Ali

9. Mire Abdullahi Elmi

In a statement on Wednesday, CS Matiangi said they will continue to disrupt terrorist operations and are determined to have them to face justice for their illegal /terror activities.

“Terrorism knows no bounds. We shall neither surrender into the hands of terrorism nor play into the narrative propounded by terrorists,” he said.

“The only way to deny terrorists the means to threaten our way of life is to choke their facilitation networks.”

Last year, the government created special forums to fight extremism across the country. The initiative is meant to end radicalisation and recruitment of youth into terrorism.

“We already have a national strategy for countering violent extremism. The government has issued directives that the strategy should equally be replicated at the county level,” NCTC official Wilson Jenga said.

Kenya has been a regular target for al Shabaab since it sent troops into Somalia to fight it in 2011. The incursion, Operation Linda Nchi succeeded in recapturing many towns and villages from the group. But this success came at the cost of endangering the safety of its citizens.

The release of the names has prompted many pundits especially those from Somali and Muslim community if this is a signal that extra judicial killings will ensure as it has happened before where individuals are named and within weeks they are felled by a hail of bullets from special security forces, it has happened in Nairobi, Mombasa and in Northen Frontier Districts.