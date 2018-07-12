Breaking: Court Slaps DP Ruto Reinstates All Kalenjin Rebel MPs, Throws Out Election Petitions

Court of appeal throws out case challenging election of Marakwet East MP Bowen Kangogo; judges rule he was validly elected.

Yesterday Nandi Hills MP Hon Alfred Keter was also reinstated by the same court.

The petitions of the rebel MPs are the high court ruling that nullified their victories was seem as DP Ruto’s hand trying to cut them to size after they rallied the public in protesting against their removal from powerful parliamentary committees