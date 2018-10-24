BREAKING: Jacque Maribe and Jowie Irungu To REMAIN IN CUSTODY, One Week More

Citizen TV journalis Jacque Wanjiru Maribe and her co-accused Joseph Irungu alias ‘Jowie’ will now remain in custody awaiting their bail ruling set for Tuesday, October 30.

Appearing before Justice James Wakiaga, the two also took a plea afresh after the prosecution amended the charge sheet to include other suspects not before court in the Monica Nyawira Kimani murder case.

Prosecution led by Catherine Mwaniki opposed to the releasing of the two on bail or bond saying that they have been charged with a capital offence.

Prosecution further argued that while investigations are still underway they have already identified the key witnesses whom they say can be influenced by the accused persons.

In their submission, the prosecution termed Jowie as a flight risk since his nature of work indicates that he has travelled in middle East countries.

They further told the court that Jowie has not been cooperating with the police and the information he has given is not true.

As for Maribe, the prosecution said her association with persons of influence held a likelihood that she would interfere and intimidate prosecution witnesses.

Prosecution opposed her release saying that her account given in the affidavit is not entirely truthful and that her argument that she is a single mother needs to tend to her son is not enough reason saying she has a supportive family.

“The rights of the accused and the rights of the deceased must be balanced as well as securing the evidence that will be rendered by the Prosecution,”said Ms Mwaniki.

Defence team led by Katwa Kigen and Cliff Ombeta however opposed Prosecution grounds saying they were not enough to deny their clients bail.