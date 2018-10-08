BREAKING: Court Orders Governor Obado To Be Remanded Further, Facing Two Murder Charges

Migori Governor Okoth Obado was brought to court on today Monday 8th October and was charged afresh with two counts of murder; that of his lover Sharon Otieno a Rongo university student and her unborn infant (a son) she was carrying at the time of her gruesome murder.

Governor Obado was arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts on Monday alongside his aides and co-accused Michael Oyamo and Caspal Obiero.

Appearing before Judge Jessie Lessit, the three pleaded not guilty to the two counts of murder.Judge Lessit directed they be detained until Friday, October 12 when the court will rule on their bail application.



Today residents of Migori will be voting to elect a senator in a by election that features Obado’s nemesis Hon Ochillo Ayacko. The good governor Obado will only vote via Viusasa

It is expected that Governor Obado’s bail application will be granted on Friday, bail is a constitutional right, besides Migori senate by election will have been concluded

More to Follow