BREAKING: Court Orders Government To SWITCH ON Citizen, NTV and KTN Stations, Matiangi SLAPPED !

High Court has suspended government shut down of three main TV stations in Kenya. Hearing set for 14th Feb 2018.

The High Court in Nairobi has suspended the government’s order to switch off Citizen TV, Inooro TV, KTN News and NTV pending the hearing and determination of the petition filed before court.

In his ruling, of the petition, Justice Chacha Mwita further directed the government to restore all television stations that had been shut down.

The court has also issued a conservatory order barring the government from interfering with all television transmission before hearing of the case that is set for 14th February 2018.

The court has certified the matter as urgent, asked petitioner to file and serve the respondents and appear for inter-party hearing on 14 of February.

This comes just hours after Activist Okiya Omtatah filed a case at the High Court challenging the government’s decision to switch off the three major television stations.

In the petition, Omtatah argued that the shutdown is illegal and there is no provision in law to support the said shutdown.

