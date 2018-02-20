Kenya Today

Breaking: Court Nullifies Homabay Governor Awiti’s Election Citing Irregularities

Homabay Governor Cyprian Awiti becomes second county boss to lose seat as high court nullifies his victory.

It is highly expected that he will appeal the decision and thus wil continue holding office until The appellate court delivers ruling

