Breaking: Court Nullifies Homabay Governor Awiti’s Election Citing Irregularities

Homabay Governor Cyprian Awiti becomes second county boss to lose seat as high court nullifies his victory.
It is highly expected that he will appeal the decision and thus wil continue holding office until The appellate court delivers ruling
Comments
Anyi Mwanza says
Awiti will still win.We are behind him like a solid wall.We as Aura Tiang’ Youth Group will vote Jamawego 77 times if wanted.You can not match Tinga’s choice.