BREAKING: Court convicts Selesio Karanja, former Supply Chain Assistant @NYS to 4 yrs imprisonment

A kenyan Court has convicted Selesio Karanja, former Supply Chain Assistant @NYS to 4 yrs imprisonment or a fine of Sh4M for fraudulently inserting the name of Dama Services Ltd for procurement of training materials.

