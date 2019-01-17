Kenya Today

BREAKING: Court convicts Selesio Karanja, former Supply Chain Assistant @NYS to 4 yrs imprisonment

A kenyan Court has convicted Selesio Karanja, former Supply Chain Assistant @NYS to 4 yrs imprisonment or a fine of Sh4M for fraudulently inserting the name of Dama Services Ltd for procurement of training materials.

