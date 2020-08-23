Kenya Today

Breaking: Blogger Milton Were arrested, his whereabouts not known

Photos: Bloggers Jack Okinyi of Business Illustrated and Miltone Were arrested by DCI for exposing cowboy contractor
Journalist Miltone Were was again picked from his home in Syiokimau by men assumed to be Police from DCI and taken to unknown location, family has been going round police stations in Nairobi and have not yet found where he is being held nor do they know if he is alive or dead. The family has asked DCI to confirm arrest.

