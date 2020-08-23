Breaking: Blogger Milton Were arrested, his whereabouts not known

Photos: Bloggers Jack Okinyi of Business Illustrated and Miltone Were arrested by DCI for exposing cowboy contractor

Journalist Miltone Were was again picked from his home in Syiokimau by men assumed to be Police from DCI and taken to unknown location, family has been going round police stations in Nairobi and have not yet found where he is being held nor do they know if he is alive or dead. The family has asked DCI to confirm arrest.

@DCI_Kenya officers have rearrested blogger Milton Were and his whereabouts is unknown. Were together with Jack Okinyu were arrested last week over a story published questioning a Sh4 billion worth of roads Contracts awarded to Tosha limited by @KURAroads THREAD pic.twitter.com/AfirJ5rPI3 — Ramadhan Rajab (@Rrajab) August 23, 2020

They were arrested on Tuesday tortured (complain already with @IPOA_KE )blind folded and driven around Nairobi whole night taken to several police stations without being booked. later on Thursday they were presented at Kibera Law Courts where the prosecutors rejected the charges pic.twitter.com/7q2upZf29r — Ramadhan Rajab (@Rrajab) August 23, 2020