Breaking: Court Orders Release of Ambira boys Immediately, Uhuru Matiang’i embarrassed

By Milton Were

After weeks in Police detention, the now famous Ambira Students who were arrested after being caught on video hurling insults at Interior CS Fred Matiang’i and her Education counterpart Amina Mohammed have been released.

This comes after the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions failed to prefer any charges against them effectively withdrawing the case against the embattled students.

The Office of the DPP admitted there was no sufficient evidence to help nail down the Students.

The news comes as a great relief to the students and their Parents who have for weeks sought for their release to no avail.

“At Ukwala Law Courts, Siaya representing my client from Ambira Boys High School & elated that no charges have been preferred & the boys have been set free,” Janet Obaga Nyangai advocate for the boys posted on Facebook

Last week, the students appeared before Ukwala Resident Magistrate Gladys Adhiambo but did not take plea to any charge after the prosecution requested for seven more days to wrap up investigations.

The magistrate granted the prosecution’s request and ordered the minors detained at Ugunja Police Station until December 3. (Today)

“The application to hold the suspects at Ugunja police station for purposes of completing investigations is merited and unopposed,” she said.

“The suspects have indicated that they are all minors and I therefore order that they be held at the children’s cells.”

Lawyer Nelson Havi who coordinated the legal team took to social media to thank all who participated in ensuring freedom for the boys.

