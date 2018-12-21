Breaking: Ugenya MP Hon Karan Loses seat, Supreme court nullifies his Election

MP Chris Karan looses seat

The Supreme Court has ordered the IEBC to conduct fresh elections in Ugenya constituency.

The apex court upheld the Court of Appeal’s ruling which nullified Chris Karan’s win in the August 2017 vote.

The High court and the Court of Appeal had both nullified the election arguing that it was not free and fair.

The cases followed a petition by David Ochieng’ – an independent candidate, citing irregularities.

Karan, who won through an ODM ticket, moved to the Supreme Court after his win was nullified.

In September, National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi declared the seat vacant in a letter to IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati on September 11.

Muturi invoked Section 101 of the Constitution which says the speaker shall, within 21 days after the occurrence of the vacancy, give notice in writing to the electoral agency.

The Constitution states that a by-election shall be held within 90 days of the occurrence of the vacancy.

