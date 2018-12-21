Blow to DP Ruto, Supreme Court Upholds Hon Afred Keter’s Election. Maize Cartels in Trouble

It is bright morning to the North Rift valley residents and Maize farmers as Supreme Court upholds election of Nandi Hills MP Hon Alfred Keter.

Hon Keter is Deputy President William Ruto’s main critic in Kalenjinland and has vowed to defend interest of poor farmers against Maize cartels operating around DP Ruto’s offices.

Bernard Kitur, who lost to Alfred Keter at the Court of Appeal, failed to gain enough grounds to overturn the MP’s election. The Appeals court had held that the legislator won the Nandi Hills seat. The case was grounded on claims the MP campaigned outside IEBC stipulated time.

Other judgements include:

1. Machakos County- Gov. Alfred Mutua’s win upheld

2. Ugenya constituency-Hon. Chris Karan’s win nullified.

3. Kilifi County- Mvurya’s win upheld!!!

4. Nandi Hills Constituency- Hon. Alfred Keter’s win Upheld.