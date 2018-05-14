BREAKING: Cyprian Nyakundi Arrested At Milimani Court After Attending CS Matiang’i Extra Marital Defamation Case

Bad ass Blogger Cyprian Nyakundi was Monday morning arrested by police from the Special Crimes Prevention Unit at the Milimani courts in Nairobi and driven to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters.

The blogger has confirmed he is currently being held at Muthaiga police station.

The blogger had gone to the courts for a mention of a defamation case filed by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i after he claimed the CS was involved in an extra-marital affair.

Recently, he was charged before a Kiambu court with posting online derogatory remarks against Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, Nairobi’s Mike Sonko and Kenya Power Managing Director Ken Tarus.

The boy child president has had a rough time and with departure of USA Ambassador Bob Godec it is presumed that Bloggers will be harassed more. Ambassador Godec had a soft spot for bloggers and had pushed Uhuru to commit to government not harassing or ‘eliminating’ bloggers.