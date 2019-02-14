Billionaire Humphrey Kariuki summoned over tax evasion by DCI

Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti has summoned billionaire businessman Humphrey Kariuki and other directors of Thika-based Africa Spirits Limited over allegations of tax evasion.

Mr. Kariuki and his associates are required to appear at the DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 8am.

Also summoned are directors of WOW beverages and its associated companies, which are also accused of forgery and evasion of tax in the manufacture and processing of alcoholic beverages.

PRESS RELEASE ON INVESTIGATIONS INTO ALLEGATIONS OF FORGERY & TAX EVASION BY AFRICA SPIRITS LTD, WOW BEVERAGES & ASSOCIATED COMPANIES pic.twitter.com/KN5FdGPPqD — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) February 13, 2019

The companies on the DCI radar are among others; Signature Wines (HK) Limited, Golden Valley Properties, Gemtal Limited, Lionsbridge Limited, Kisima Management Compnay Axis Logistics Limited.

Police say they're looking for billionaire Humprey Kariuki for tax evasion and they have no idea where he is. On Sunday his plane left Kenya for South Africa. Who cleared his plane to depart @KenyaAirports @CAA_Kenya and who were the passengers in the plane @ImmigrationDept? pic.twitter.com/UsfArBYqqE — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) February 12, 2019

Last week, police raided Mr. Kariuki’s Africa Spirits Limited plant and recovered an estimated 21 million counterfeit excise stamps and 312,000 litres of illicit products.

Information from credible source told Kenya today that the billionaire fled to Zimbabwe in a private jet.

Police said they believed Humphrey Kariuki travelled last month to Zambia, where he was reported to have business interests. “We suspect he is still there,” said a senior official in the probe team.

His local associates were said to be seeking legal advice from various lawyers on the way forward. Also wanted are two of his managers.

Mr Kariuki has business interests in East and Central Africa.