Big win for Wangusi as court stops Communications Authority of Kenya from appointing his successor

Outgoing Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) Director General Francis Wangusi will remain in office longer after the court on Tuesday extended orders barring the recruitment of a new boss pending determination of a case challenging his replacement.

Wangusi, whose term expired last week leading to the appointment of Mercy Wanjau, had vowed not to hand over to the new appointee, saying her recruitment was illegal.

The Consumers Federation of Kenya (COFEK) then moved to court to stop the appointment of Ms. Wanjau.

According to COFEK, there’s no board at Communications Authority, therefore, the appoint of Ms. Wanjau did not follow the constitution.

“We are asking that the orders issued before to be extended because there’s no existing board,” the court was told.

COFEK urged the court to extend the orders and have an open recruitment done by an independent recruiting body.

According to COFEK, the 13-member board, led by Gituku, has no powers to recruit a new director-general for a state entity.

CA, through senior lawyer Githu Muigai, refuted claims that there’s no board, arguing that the board is there only that its not fully constituted.

While explaining why the board is not full, the former AG said that there’s a court order stopping gazetting of some board members.

“There’s no crisis in Communication Authority of Kenya…we are operating smoothly,” Muigai submitted.

The case will be mentioned on September 10.



A report by citizen digital (courtesy)